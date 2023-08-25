Left Menu

Trump arrives at Atlanta jail to surrender on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss

His Atlanta appearance will be different from others, though, requiring him to surrender at a problem-plagued jail but without an accompanying court appearance for now.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 25-08-2023 05:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 05:14 IST
Former President Donald Trump arrived Thursday at a jail in Atlanta to surrender on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The booking is expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

Trump and 18 others were indicted last week, accused of participating in a sprawling conspiracy to overturn his presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case against Trump since March, when he became the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted.

Trump's surrender, coming amid an abrupt shake-up of his legal team, follows the presidential debate in Milwaukee the night before featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination — a contest in which he remains the leading candidate despite accelerating legal troubles. His Atlanta appearance will be different from others, though, requiring him to surrender at a problem-plagued jail — but without an accompanying court appearance for now. Unlike in other cities that did not require him to pose for a mug shot, Fulton County officials have said they expect to take a booking photo like they would for any other defendant.

