Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Explainer-How could Georgia's speedy trial law affect Trump's criminal case?

A judge has set an October trial date for Kenneth Chesebro, one of the defendants charged with conspiring with former U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse the 2020 election results, after Chesebro demanded a "speedy trial." Here is a look at Georgia's speedy trial law and how it might affect the sprawling case.

Trump's legal woes mean a brief stop in Atlanta jail

Donald Trump will be in a Georgia jail for the blink of an eye on Thursday, protected by his lifetime Secret Service detail in a tightly orchestrated process meant to get the former U.S. president in and out of a facility he describes as a "humanitarian crisis." In an apparent bid to rally supporters, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination said in a campaign email on Tuesday that the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, is a violent place where "guards have collected over 1,000 shanks fashioned from the crumbling walls."

US House committee leader wants probe of space command HQ decision

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said on Thursday he has requested a formal investigation of the decision to keep the headquarters of the U.S. military's Space Command in Colorado rather than move it to Alabama. In a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, Representative Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama, asked for a Government Accountability Office investigation, citing "concerns raised that untoward political interference played a major role" in the decision by President Joe Biden.

Trump arrives at Atlanta jail for mug shot, booking in election case

Donald Trump was booked on more than a dozen felony charges at an Atlanta jail on Thursday evening, jail records showed, as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former U.S. president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. Trump was expected to have his mug shot taken while being processed at the Fulton County Jail, after not being subjected to photographs during his initial appearances in three other criminal cases.

With Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate

Eight Republican presidential candidates traded barbs on Wednesday at their first debate of the 2024 election as they jockeyed for position behind the absent front-runner, Donald Trump, who derided the event in a pre-taped interview aimed at siphoning away viewers. The raucous two-hour debate offered a view of the deep challenges the contenders face in seeking to dislodge Trump from his perch at the top of the field.

State laws, rising threats have chilling effect on transgender care

A Massachusetts healthcare center that provides gender-affirming care says it has allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect its staff and patients, amid a rise in threats and harassment against some treatment facilities in the United States. The center, which asked not to be identified to avoid attracting further aggression, said it raised $261,000 from five grants to put a security system in place to deal with menacing phone calls, harassment and the potential for more serious threats. It is planning to spend $98,000 a year on security going forward.

Analysis-DeSantis' dream of a two-horse race on hold as others shine at Republican debate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged from the first Republican presidential debate having retained his position as Donald Trump's top rival, but the absence of a game-changing moment for him means other contenders now see more of a chance to dislodge him from his vulnerable No. 2 spot. The governor's team had gone into the debate in Milwaukee hoping to draw a line under a summer slide in the polls and begin consolidating his position as the obvious alternative to former President Donald Trump, who holds a nearly 40-point lead in most polls.

US sues star chef Thomas Keller's Bouchon Las Vegas, alleging sexual harassment

A Las Vegas restaurant whose parent is led by Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller was sued on Thursday by a U.S. government agency, which accused managers of sexually harassing female and male employees on a daily basis. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said Bouchon Las Vegas knew or should have known about the "ubiquitous, open, frequent, and consistent" harassment by male and female managers since 2018, and that it created a hostile work environment.

Planned Parenthood asks court to reconsider South Carolina's 'heartbeat' abortion ban

Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers on Thursday asked South Carolina's top court to reconsider its Wednesday ruling upholding the state's recent ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. In its petition, Planned Parenthood said that the South Carolina Supreme Court had left undecided whether fetal cardiac activity refers to the first regular contractions of heart tissue, which usually occurs around six weeks of pregnancy, or whether it requires the four chambers of the heart to be fully formed - which is usually not until 17 to 20 weeks.

More than 11 million people watched US Republican presidential primary debate on Fox News

The first U.S. Republican presidential primary debate for the 2024 election was viewed on Fox News on Wednesday night by 11.1 million people, according to the Nielsen ratings agency, falling well shy of the record set in 2015. An additional 1.7 million people watched the prime-time debate on Fox Business Network, according to Fox, bringing the total audience to 12.8 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)