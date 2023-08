Trump's mug shot released after booking at Atlanta jail

The Fulton County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office released Donald Trump's mug shot on Thursday after the former U.S. president was booked at an Atlanta jail on criminal charges over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The photograph shows Trump, wearing a blue suit and red tie, with a scowl on his face.

