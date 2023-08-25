Left Menu

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to join son Rahul in Srinagar on Saturday

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-08-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 09:18 IST
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to join son Rahul in Srinagar on Saturday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be reaching Srinagar on a two-day ''personal visit'' and will be joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi next day, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani said on Friday.

Wani, however, said the two senior leaders will have no political engagement or meeting with any party leaders in Srinagar during the ''family tour.'' Rahul has been in the Union Territory of Ladakh the past one week and will be leaving for Srinagar after addressing a public rally in Kargil Friday morning, the JKPCC president told PTI.

He said he will be joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

After his rally, Rahul will lay a wreath at the Kargil war memorial to honour the war martrys. Then on his way to Srinagar, he will have a stopover in Drass for a brief interaction with the people. Rahul reached Ladakh on August 17, his first visit to the region since it was granted UT status after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also turned into a Union Territory with its special status under Article 370 revoked.

Over the past one week, Rahul has gone round almost all famous places including Pangong lake, Nubra valley, Khardungla top, Lamayuru and Zanskar on his motorcycle before reaching Kargil on Thursday.

Another Congress leader said Rahul will be reaching Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district from Kargil in the afternoon before moving to Srinagar where he will be staying for two nights at a houseboat and a hotel.

