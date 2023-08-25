Left Menu

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-08-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 09:27 IST
Successful Lunar Mission a 'historic achievement' for India and the World: Israeli PM Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Describing India's successful lunar mission as a ''historic achievement'' for both India and the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the two leaders agreed to advance cooperation in the technology sector, especially artificial intelligence.

Netanyahu spoke to Modi on Thursday and congratulated him on the Indian achievement of successfully landing a spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon, a press statement here said.

''Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that this was a historic achievement for both India and the world and offered his heartfelt congratulations on behalf of all Israeli citizens'', it said.

Modi is said to have extended his best wishes to Netanyahu and the citizens of Israel ahead of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) and invited the Israeli Premier to visit India in the near future.

''The two leaders agreed to advance cooperation on technology issues, especially artificial intelligence'', the release said.

The Indian Prime Minister later tweeted that he was ''pleased to receive a congratulatory call from my dear friend, Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu, on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon''.

''On behalf of the people of India, I thank him for this warm and thoughtful gesture'', Modi wrote.

