Haryana Assembly pays tributes to ex-Punjab CM Badal, Odisha train accident victims

The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid tributes to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Union minister, Member of Parliament Rattan Lal Kataria, and the victims of Odisha train accident.

  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid tributes to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Union minister, Member of Parliament Rattan Lal Kataria, and the victims of Odisha train accident. The monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha began on Friday. Five-time Punjab chief minister Badal passed away in April this year while former Union Minister and BJP's Ambala MP, Rattan Lal Kataria, died in May. The House also paid tributes to former Sikkim governor Chaudhary Randhir Singh and former minister Jai Narain Khundia. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the Leader of the House, read out the obituary references. The members of the House also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions on behalf of the Congress.

