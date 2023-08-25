Lebanon's c.bank will not print local currency to cover deficit - acting governor
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-08-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 13:56 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Lebanon's central bank will not print local currency to cover the country's deficit, the acting central bank governor Wassim Mansouri said on Friday.
"Delaying reforms risks isolating the country from the global financial system," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wassim Mansouri
- Lebanon
Advertisement