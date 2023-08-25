As RS Chairman, I see disruptions, not debates, laments Dhankhar
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lamented that while the Judiciary and the Executive are in an overdrive to deliver, the scene in the Legislature is dismal.He also said while people in the political arena have all the rights to do politics, when it comes to nations development, politicians must rise above party lines.Presiding over the 25th annual convocation of the New Delhi Institute of Management here, Dhankhar said Indias justice system is very robust and performing at the highest level.
- Country:
- India
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lamented that while the Judiciary and the Executive are in an overdrive to deliver, the scene in the Legislature is ''dismal''.
He also said while people in the political arena have all the rights to do politics, when it comes to nation's development, politicians must rise above party lines.
Presiding over the 25th annual convocation of the New Delhi Institute of Management here, Dhankhar said India's justice system is very robust and performing at the highest level. He said the Executive headed by the prime minister is in an overdrive to deliver.
''But when it comes to Legislature, your representatives, the scene is dismal. As chairman Rajya Sabha, I don't see debate, dialogue, discussion. I see disruption, disturbance,'' he lamented. He told the students that they will have to create a system where those who deliver, those who vindicate their work, those who live up to constitutional expectations are appreciate.
He said people will have to speak up against those who fail to fulfil their mandate to deliver. When the Supreme Court and the Executive are delivering, why should the legislature fail, he asserted.
Referring to the issue of governance, the vice president said the country's power corridors were once infested with power brokers and wheeler-dealers.
''Those power corridors have been sanitised. The institution of power brokers is dead, it can never revive,'' he said.
Transparency and accountability, Dhankhar said, are the hallmark of governance. ''All this for one good reason -- There is zero accommodation for corruption,'' he noted.
In an apparent reference to certain opposition leaders, he asked if someone is booked for transgression of laws, corruption or crime, should he take to streets or go to a court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Legislature
- India
- Rajya Sabha
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Executive
- Dhankhar
ALSO READ
FEATURE-From India to Lagos, can 'superfood' millet make climate comeback?
Instead of making 'wild allegations' against INDIA bloc, why not concentrate on governance: Sibal to Shah
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline FIA India Day Parade in NYC
AAP's Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha seeking discussion on Manipur
Indian economy has made significant progress towards controlling inflation: RBI Guv.