Left Menu

Russia says Biden remarks on Prigozhin plane crash unacceptable - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 14:48 IST
Russia says Biden remarks on Prigozhin plane crash unacceptable - TASS
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden's comments on the reports that Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had died in a plane crash were unacceptable, the TASS news agency reported.

Biden on Wednesday said he was not surprised by the reports, adding that not much happens in the country that President Vladimir Putin is not behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023