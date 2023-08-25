Ukraine's emergency service chief dismissed - interior minister

Serhiy Kruk, the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, has been dismissed, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Friday.

Ihor Klymenko gave no reasons for Kruk's dismissal, but said it followed an internal check of the service and that Kruk's deputy would serve as its acting head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)