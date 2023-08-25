Novo Nordisk CEO 'confident' Catalent will overcome Wegovy production problems

Novo Nordisk Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said on Friday he was confident Catalent would resolves its problems making Novo's hugely-popular weight-loss drug Wegovy as the company scrambles to boost output to meet soaring demand.

"I am confident in that," Jorgensen said at a Reuters Newsmaker event when asked about the issues Catalent has had.

Reuters reported in July that Catalent's factory in Brussels that fills Wegovy injection pens had repeatedly breached U.S. sterile-safety rules in recent years and staff had failed to perform required quality checks.

