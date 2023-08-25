Ex President Sarkozy will face trial over alleged Libyan campaign financing

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial on charges of corruption and illegal financing of an election campaign related to alleged Libyan funding of his successful 2007 presidential bid, France's financial prosecutor (PNF) said.

An initial hearing on this is set for March 7, 2024, the PNF said on Friday, with the trial itself scheduled for 2025. Sarkozy has always denied the accusations.

