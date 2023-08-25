Left Menu

Kremlin says mercenary Wagner group has no formal legal existence

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:46 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday that the mercenary Wagner Group, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash on Wednesday, has no formal legal existence.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Wagner exists as a group that has made a "big contribution" to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, and he praised its fighters' "heroism".

The Wagner mercenaries in June briefly attempted to march on Moscow in a mutiny aimed at ousting Prigozhin's rivals in the defence establishment, a rebellion condemned by President Vladimir Putin as a treacherous "stab in the back".

