Left Menu

Gujarat: CM, state unit chief launch BJP campaign to get new voters registered ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:55 IST
Gujarat: CM, state unit chief launch BJP campaign to get new voters registered ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
  • Country:
  • India

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil on Friday launched a campaign to get new voters, who recently turned 18, to register themselves in the electoral rolls and to help existing voters update their details in the voters' list.

Patel kicked off the state-wide 'Matdata Chetna Abhiyan' from a residential society in Sola area of the city, which falls in his Ghatlodia Assembly seat, while Paatil took part in the event organised in Sachin area of Surat city, a party release stated.

State ministers and legislators took part in the campaign in various parts of the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party release said.

Addressing the media on the occasion, the chief minister said BJP workers in Gujarat will approach every household as part of the campaign to help those who recently turned 18 get enrolled as voters and help the existing voters update their details.

''To help the government in its ongoing drive to enrol new voters, the Gujarat BJP has launched this voter awareness campaign. I urge all the youngsters who have now become first time voters to participate in the drive and help strengthen Indian democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Patel said.

The chief minister also flagged off a truck with a tableau displaying information on the process people need to follow to get enrolled as first-time voters and how existing voters can change or update their details, such as residential address, in the electoral rolls.

In Surat, Paatil urged party workers to give their best to help the BJP win over 400 seats across the country in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

''Such voter awareness campaigns are being organised across the country under the guidance of the prime minister and the party's national president J P Nadda. I urge the party workers to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of new voters so that they can exercise their franchise,'' he said.

Paatil said he was confident that Gujarat will emerge as number one in enrolling new voters in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023