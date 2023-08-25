Left Menu

Thai PM Srettha to take on finance minister job - senior party sources

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:56 IST
Srettha Thavisin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will take on the additional role of finance minister in his cabinet, senior officials from his Pheu Thai Party told Reuters on Friday. The two officials declined to be identified because the discussions were not public. Srettha, 61, a real estate mogul, is expected to choose a cabinet from his 11-party alliance in the coming week.

The Pheu Thai Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

