Left Menu

Taiwan's vice president accuses China of using trade curbs to influence elections

Taiwans vice president and frontrunner in the presidential elections has accused China of using unfair trade practices to influence the elections.William Lai, in a meeting Friday with foreign press in Taipei, said China has targeted Taiwans agricultural products potentially in an effort to undermine the coming elections. His comments come after China on Monday announced it would suspend mango imports from Taiwan after import authorities detected pests on the fruit.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:57 IST
Taiwan's vice president accuses China of using trade curbs to influence elections
William Lai Image Credit: Flickr /chingte
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's vice president and frontrunner in the presidential elections has accused China of using “unfair” trade practices to influence the elections.

William Lai, in a meeting Friday with foreign press in Taipei, said China has targeted Taiwan's “agricultural products potentially in an effort to undermine the coming elections.” His comments come after China on Monday announced it would suspend mango imports from Taiwan after import authorities detected “pests” on the fruit. The trade curb is largely believed to be politically motivated.

Taiwan is due to hold presidential elections in January 2024. Over the weekend, Beijing launched war games around Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that China claims as its own. China and Taiwan split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the ruling Communist Party taking control over the mainland.

Beijing has never renounced the use of force as a means of retaking Taiwan. China's political leadership sees Lai and Taiwan's incumbent president, Tsai Ing-wen, as “separatists” and refuses to speak to them.

The military drills had followed stopovers by Lai in New York and San Francisco as part of a state visit to Paraguay earlier this month. Lai had decried the exercises as another attempt by Beijing to intimidate voters and influence the January elections.

The U.S. Department of State on Saturday called on China “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” While the U.S. does not maintain official ties with Taiwan, it is its biggest source of weapons and has pledged to help the island defend itself in case of an invasion. “China will be hoping to interfere in the elections with all sorts of tactics, but if they succeed, it will be an undermining of Taiwan's democracy,” Lai said at the Friday event.

As the Democratic Progressive Party's candidate, Lai leads in most opinion polls over his competitors, Ko Wen-je from the independence-leaning Taiwan People's Party, and Hou Yu-ih, from the more China-friendly Kuomintang party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023