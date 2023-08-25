France's Sarkozy to stand trial over alleged Libyan campaign financing

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial in 2025 on charges of corruption and illegal financing related to alleged Libyan funding of his successful 2007 presidential bid, the financial prosecutor's office said on Friday.

An initial hearing is set for March 7, 2024, the prosecutor's office said, with the trial itself scheduled for between Jan 6, 2025 and April 10, 2025. Sarkozy has always denied the accusations. Among the 12 others facing trial in the case are heavyweights such as Sarkozy's former right-hand man Claude Gueant, his then head of campaign financing Eric Woerth and former interior minister Brice Hortefeux.

In May, the PNF demanded that Sarkozy be tried, citing charges against him of "concealment of laundering public funds, passive corruption, illegal campaign financing and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime punishable by 10 years in jail". Investigating magistrates, who had the last word, gave the go-ahead for a trial, the PNF said.

Sarkozy faces legal woes on multiple fronts. In May, he lost his appeal against a 2021 conviction for corruption and influence peddling at the Paris Court of Appeals, prompting his legal team to promise a challenge at France's highest court.

