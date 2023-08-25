Kargil not just a place, a saga of valour: Rahul Gandhi after visit to 1999 war memorial

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and paid rich tributes to the Indian Army personnel who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 war with Pakistan.

The memorial is located on the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway and about five km from the city centre across the Tiger Hill, Kargil.

''Kargil is not just a place, it is a saga of valour. It is the land many of our soldiers served in and resonates with their courage and sacrifice. This is the pride of India and all Indians realise their sense of responsibility towards the country. I bow to all the brave soldiers and martyrs of Kargil War,'' Gandhi wrote on his social media accounts.

He also shared several pictures of him paying tributes at the memorial built in Drass town to commemorate the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

Gandhi concluded his nine-day tour of Ladakh with a public meeting in Kargil before offering his tribute at the war memorial en route to Srinagar.

He also met local residents of Drass before leaving the town on way to Kashmir in a car, senior Congress leader Asgar Ali Karbalai told PTI.

Gandhi arrived in Leh initially on a two-day visit on August 17 but later extended his stay by a week, touring almost all important locations in the Union Territory of Ladakh on his motorcycle. He rode his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, Nubra, Khardungla top, Lamayuru, Zanskar and Kargil.

However, he left his motorcycle behind and boarded a car for Srinagar where he will be on a personal visit and will be joined by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday.

