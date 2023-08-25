Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:01 IST
Temple, mosque, church inaugurated in Telangana Secretariat premises
  India

A temple, mosque and a church built in the premises of Telangana's new Secretariat complex were inaugurated on Friday with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attending special prayers held in the three places of worship.

Several ministers and officials were present on the occasion.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi, his younger brother and AIMIM floor leader in the assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi were in attendance at the inauguration of the mosque.

Speaking at the opening of the mosque, the Chief Minister said the government's efforts to maintain brotherhood in Telangana would continue.

The Telangana Secretariat, with a temple, church and mosque built in its premises, is a great example of harmony and brotherhood for the entire country, he said.

The Chief Minister had inaugurated the new Secretariat on April 30.

