Congregation of confusion and contradiction: Naqvi slams opposition bloc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:17 IST
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
A day after Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence about the Congress' winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed the newly-formed opposition bloc as a ''congregation of confusion and contradiction'', and said that it will be knocked out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's success in the polls.

Interacting with a group of youths after he reached Kargil town on Thursday, Gandhi talked about the party's victory in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and also exuded confidence about the party's win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to the remarks, Naqvi said the new alliance is a ''congregation of confusion and contradiction'' and Modi's success will knock this new alliance out of the 2024 elections.

On Gandhi’s reported comments on the situation of minorities in the country, the former minority affairs minister said Modi has demolished the ''duping appeasement'' by his ''determination to inclusive empowerment''.

''He has replaced the politics of communal exploitation with passion for people’s prosperity,'' Naqvi told reporters.

''The dynasty is demoralised due to this development on the ground,'' he said.

Naqvi said the constitutional, religious, social and human rights of every Indian, including the minorities, are absolutely safe in the country.

''Some people have become brand ambassadors of Bharat bashing brigade and they are trying to defame the country with evil designs,'' he said.

On the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s stand on the Uniform Civil Code, Naqvi said it is high time that the UCC is made free from the ''community captivity'' that it has been in for the last several decades.

''This is the right time to implement this inclusive reform. It's the need of the country and every community,'' he said.

