Yet to receive file from LG office on prosecution of AAP MLA: Delhi assembly speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday claimed that he was yet to receive any communication from the LG office seeking his prosecution sanction against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

Goel also alleged that information on the matter was leaked to the media before it reached him or officers of the assembly.

Earlier this week, Raj Niwas officials said Lt Governor VK Saxena has referred a Vigilance Directorate request for the Delhi assembly speaker's prosecution sanction in a case of corruption against Tripathi.

''I learnt from the media that the Lt Governor has referred the matter of prosecution sanction for criminal proceedings against Akhilesh Pati Tripathi under the Prevention of Corruption Act to me. You would be surprised to know that till date I have not received any communication from the LG seeking my sanction,'' Goel said in a press conference.

No immediate reaction was available from Raj Niwas on the assembly speaker's claim.

Under Section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, sanction of the competent authority (Speaker) for prosecution in case of offences charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 is necessary before the court can take cognisance of the offences.

''I cannot make any comment on the merit of the alleged complaint against Akhilesh Pati Tripathi till I apply my mind and take a decision after I actually receive the file,'' Goel said.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Directorate of Delhi government on Friday sent a letter to the assembly secretary requesting prosecution sanction by the speaker against the AAP MLA.

''The Hon'ble Speaker, DLA, may kindly be advised to examine the case objectively based upon the evidence and also keeping in view the statements under Section 164 of CrPC before the Hon'ble Court and accord permission for prosecution sanction under section 19 of PoC Act, 1988 with respect to FIR No. 11/22 dated 15.11.2022,'' said the letter from special secretary (vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar.

Tripathi, the AAP MLA from Model Town, is accused of demanding Rs 90 lakh from a woman to allegedly secure her a party ticket for last year's Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, as per the Vigilance Directorate letter.

No immediate reaction was available from Tripathi.

Acting on a complaint by the woman's husband, the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) registered a case against Tripathi and his acquaintances under the Prevention of Corruption Act on November 15, 2022, it said.

Three people, including a relative of the MLA and his personal assistant, were arrested on November 16 in the matter.

''The facts/evidences, both human and technical, strongly indicate serious complicity of the MLA and other persons in this bribery case,'' the Vigilance Directorate letter said.

Goel said he was not aware of any communication received by the assembly from the Vigilance Directorate either.

''Practically every day I see news items about decisions of the LG which are leaked even before the concerned persons receive the file officially. Mostly they are to score political points and I don't wish to comment on them,'' he charged.

Goel expressed concern that news about the speaker and the assembly was also leaked.

''The assembly and its affairs should not be used for ill motivated political gains. This is not the first time that such thing has been done,'' he said, claiming a communication from the LG to the chief minister earlier on April 7 on the assembly session was shared with media before it reached the CM or the assembly.

''I can understand a politician indulging in such activities but leaking sensitive information reflects very poorly on the high constitutional office of the LG,'' Goel charged.

Recently, show cause notices and memorandum issued to secretary and other officers of assembly by the Vigilance Directorate were also leaked to media, he claimed.

