World News Roundup: Pakistan rescuers feared the worst as they raced to save children in cable car; Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after deadly plane crash and more

Pakistan rescuers feared the worst as they raced to save children in cable car

A nail-biting rescue of children dangling hundreds of metres in the air in a cable car in Pakistan this week faced unprecedented challenges, with officials fearing the last remaining cable could snap at any moment, rescuers and military officers said. The sixteen-hour rescue effort gripped global attention, as Pakistan's air force, military and civilians on the ground struggled to rescue eight people, mostly children, from the flimsy cable car, which was dangling 183 metres (600 feet) over a river below after one of its cables broke.

Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after deadly plane crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to the family of Yevgeny Prigozhin on Thursday, breaking his silence after the mercenary leader's plane crashed with no survivors two months after he led a mutiny against army chiefs. Putin's comments, which suggested he harboured decidedly mixed feelings about Wagner's mercenary boss, were the most definitive yet on Prigozhin's fate. Before he spoke, the only official statement had come from the aviation authority which said Prigozhin had been on board the downed plane.

Taiwan reports renewed Chinese military activity, planes in 'response' zone

Taiwan's defence ministry reported renewed Chinese military activity around the island on Friday, including 13 aircraft entering Taiwan's "response" zone and five ships carrying out combat readiness patrols. China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has complained for the past three years of increased military pressure from Beijing.

Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges

Donald Trump's mug shot was released on Thursday evening after he was booked at an Atlanta jail on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former U.S. president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. An unsmiling Trump - inmate no. P01135809, according to Fulton County Jail records - was captured glaring at the camera in the mug shot. The image represented yet another extraordinary moment for Trump, who did not have to submit to a photograph when making appearances in his three other criminal cases.

Dutch pick for EU climate job to face tough hearing

The Dutch nominee to run the European Union's climate change portfolio is likely to face a tough hearing in the European Parliament to win the role, caught between calls for a more "realistic" approach to climate policies and those seeking more urgent action as extreme weather escalates. The Dutch government confirmed on Friday that outgoing Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will be the Netherlands' candidate for the EU Commissioner post.

Pro-Kyiv Russians urge Wagner Group to revenge Prigozhin's death

A group of Russian militants who fight on the Ukrainian side called on the Wagner Group of mercenaries to switch sides and join their ranks to revenge the deaths of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and their commander Dmitry Utkin. Russian air authorities have said Prigozhin, Utkin and eight other people were on a private plane that crashed with no survivors north of Moscow on Wednesday.

Thai PM makes resort island first visit, seeks tourism boost

Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the resort island of Phuket on Friday, a first official trip to underline plans to shore-up economic recovery by bolstering tourism, a key driver of growth. Thailand's economy expanded 1.8% year-on-year in the April-June period and 0.2% on the quarter, slowing sharply from the previous three months as its key exports sector slumped on weak global demand. The state planning agency has since cut its growth projection to a 2.5% to 3.0% range from 2.7% to 3.7%.

Inflation hurting Modi, but still likely to win India's 2024 polls - survey

Indian voters are growing unhappy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government due to high inflation and unemployment but he is still on track to comfortably win a third term in elections next year due to his personal popularity, a key survey said. The popularity of main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has risen and a new, 26-party opposition alliance called "INDIA" is expected to do well, the "Mood of the Nation" survey by India Today magazine said on Friday.

France's Sarkozy will stand trial over alleged Libyan campaign financing

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial in 2025 on charges of corruption and illegal financing related to alleged Libyan funding of his successful 2007 presidential bid, the financial prosecutor's office said on Friday. Sarkozy, who remains an important figure in French politics although he no longer holds any elected post, has always denied the accusations. "There's not even the smallest inkling of proof," he said in an interview in 2018.

BRICS welcomes new members in push to reshuffle world order

The BRICS bloc of developing nations agreed on Thursday to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order it sees as outdated. In deciding in favour of an expansion - the bloc's first in 13 years - BRICS leaders left the door open to future enlargement as dozens more countries voiced interest in joining a grouping they hope can level the global playing field.

