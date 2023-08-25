US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration unveils new crypto tax reporting rules; US House committee leader wants probe of space command HQ decision and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden administration unveils new crypto tax reporting rules

Cryptocurrency brokers, including exchanges and payment processors, would have to report new information on users' sales and exchanges of digital assets to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under a proposed U.S. Treasury Department rule published on Friday. The rule is part of a broader push by Congress and regulatory authorities to crack down on crypto users who may be failing to pay their taxes.

US House committee leader wants probe of space command HQ decision

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said on Thursday he has requested a formal investigation of the decision to keep the headquarters of the U.S. military's Space Command in Colorado rather than move it to Alabama. In a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, Representative Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama, asked for a Government Accountability Office investigation, citing "concerns raised that untoward political interference played a major role" in the decision by President Joe Biden.

Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges

Donald Trump's mug shot was released on Thursday evening after he was booked at an Atlanta jail on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former U.S. president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. An unsmiling Trump - inmate no. P01135809, according to Fulton County Jail records - was captured glaring at the camera in the mug shot. The image represented yet another extraordinary moment for Trump, who did not have to submit to a photograph when making appearances in his three other criminal cases.

In battleground Arizona, key independent voters decry Trump, support Georgia election indictment

Mark Clarcq is an independent voter in the presidential battleground state of Arizona. In 2016 he cast his ballot for Donald Trump, but as the former Republican president appeared at a Georgia jail on Thursday on criminal charges of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Clarcq said he will never support him again. "He's delusional. He's still saying the 2020 election was fraudulent. In Georgia, he was definitely trying to gain votes he didn't have. That's an illegal process. Absolutely I support the Georgia indictment. The justice system should play out and I don't think he should be pardoned," Clarcq, 77, said in a shopping mall in northern Phoenix.

State laws, rising threats have chilling effect on transgender care

A Massachusetts healthcare center that provides gender-affirming care says it has allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect its staff and patients, amid a rise in threats and harassment against some treatment facilities in the United States. The center, which asked not to be identified to avoid attracting further aggression, said it raised $261,000 from five grants to put a security system in place to deal with menacing phone calls, harassment and the potential for more serious threats. It is planning to spend $98,000 a year on security going forward.

Analysis-DeSantis' dream of a two-horse race on hold as others shine at Republican debate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged from the first Republican presidential debate having retained his position as Donald Trump's top rival, but the absence of a game-changing moment for him means other contenders now see more of a chance to dislodge him from his vulnerable No. 2 spot. The governor's team had gone into the debate in Milwaukee hoping to draw a line under a summer slide in the polls and begin consolidating his position as the obvious alternative to former President Donald Trump, who holds a nearly 40-point lead in most polls.

US sues star chef Thomas Keller's Bouchon Las Vegas, alleging sexual harassment

A Las Vegas restaurant whose parent is led by Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller was sued on Thursday by a U.S. government agency, which accused managers of sexually harassing female and male employees on a daily basis. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said Bouchon Las Vegas knew or should have known about the "ubiquitous, open, frequent, and consistent" harassment by male and female managers since 2018, and that it created a hostile work environment.

Trump's Georgia jailhouse mug shot makes history

Donald Trump has had his picture taken innumerable times over the decades, from his early days as a real estate magnate to his turn as a reality TV star and throughout his tumultuous four years in the White House. But the mug shot released by Georgia authorities on Thursday, showing a scowling Trump just minutes after he was booked on more than a dozen felony counts at an Atlanta jail, may become the most famous of all, shared around the world by both detractors and supporters.

Analysis-Trump allies' push to move Georgia subversion trial could mean delays

Efforts by Donald Trump allies to move Georgia's criminal case charging the former U.S. president with trying to overturn an election to federal court is raising legal questions that could delay a trial, which may be a key part of their strategy. On Aug. 28, Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who was charged alongside the former president with trying to subvert the results of the 2020 election, will argue his case should be heard in federal court rather than in Fulton County Superior Court, where it was filed.

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, with mug shot and appeal for donations

Former President Donald Trump returned to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post on Thursday showing his mug shot from his booking at Fulton County Jail in Georgia earlier in the day. With his post appealing for donations, Trump reclaimed direct access to the public on the platform that banned him following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.

