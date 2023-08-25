"Anti-national, tukde tukde gang": Suvendu Adhikari on Jadavur ex-students staying in university hostel

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that those former students illegally staying at Jadavpur University hostels are "anti-national" and part of the "tukde tukde" gang. Speaking to reporters while participating in a Bharatiya Yuva Janata Morcha protest march against the Jadavpur University student death case, Adhikari said, "They are antinational and belong to the tukde tukde gang. They spend their time on drugs and give antinational slogans. During elections they say- No vote to BJP, No vote to Modi ji".

Suvendu Adhikari said that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad student's protest should have been allowed by the police as they are a 'disciplined' political force. "Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is a very disciplined political force, they stand for the nation and for the students. Heavens would not have fallen if they had been allowed to walk in the protest," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Adhikari also claimed that women protesters were manhandled by the police and their clothes were also torn. "We do not have words to express our condemnation. Women protesters were manhandled by police personnel who were men. Even their clothes were torn apart," he said.

Speaking about their demand in the Jadavpur protest, Suvendu Adhikari said, "We want drug-free, ragging-free Jadavpur...Save Jadavpur University is our slogan. We are holding a peaceful protest march following the instructions of the court." Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Mohan Bose chose sarcasm to take on the state government that has apparently laid the blame for the death of a student in Jadavpur University due to ragging on him.

Questioned by reporters on being blamed for the incident CV Ananda Bose cryptically said "ISRO will help us with advanced technology in containing ragging in the campus." First-year undergraduate student, Swarnodip Kundu, died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity's main hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging, evoking condemnation and outrage across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)