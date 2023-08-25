Left Menu

Shah congratulates PM Modi for being conferred with Greece's Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being conferred with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of Honour of Greece and said such honours enhance the nations pride.Bridging societies, connecting hearts, and uniting nations with his unique statesmanship, PM narendramodi Ji has earned one honour after another from different countries, Shah said in a post on X.Every accolade that Modi Ji receives from a country is an honour for every citizen of our nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:33 IST
Shah congratulates PM Modi for being conferred with Greece's Grand Cross of the Order of Honour
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being conferred with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of Honour of Greece and said such honours ''enhance'' the nation's pride.

''Bridging societies, connecting hearts, and uniting nations with his unique statesmanship, PM @narendramodi Ji has earned one honour after another from different countries,'' Shah said in a post on X.

''Every accolade that Modi Ji receives from a country is an honour for every citizen of our nation. These awards enhance the nation's pride. My heartfelt congratulations to Modi Ji on being conferred with the prestigious 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour' in Greece,'' he said.

Modi was conferred with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou on Friday, becoming the first foreign Head of Government to receive the honour.

The honour is bestowed by the Greek president to prime ministers and eminent personalities who, by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

