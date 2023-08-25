Left Menu

NDA govt under PM Modi's leadership will return to power in 2024 with more seats: G Kishan Reddy

The NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership will score a hat-trick and return to power in 2024 with more seats, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.Interacting with reporters after briefing media on the ongoing G20 culture groups meeting here, Reddy also took a dig at opposition bloc INDIA and called it an opportunist alliance.The country does not benefit from such an alliance, and the country gets harmed with such an alliance, the minister claimed.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 18:53 IST
NDA govt under PM Modi's leadership will return to power in 2024 with more seats: G Kishan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

The NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will score a hat-trick and return to power in 2024 with more seats, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Interacting with reporters after briefing media on the ongoing G20 culture group's meeting here, Reddy also took a dig at opposition bloc INDIA and called it an ''opportunist alliance''.

''The country does not benefit from such an alliance, and the country gets harmed with such an alliance,'' the minister claimed. Leaders of INDIA will participate in the third meeting of the opposition bloc on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. A convener and logo of the alliance could be announced at the meeting.

Reddy said, ''I can assure you that in coming year, after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will win more seats than it currently has in Parliament, and return to power. NDA government will score a hat-trick under leadership of Narendra Modi.'' Varanasi is Modi's parliamentary constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023