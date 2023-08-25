Left Menu

Very unfortunate, nothing more ironic: NC, PDP on 'The Kashmir Files' bagging national integration award

Not only that, a lot of agencies, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been shown in a very bad light, NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.He said the film should not have won the award on national integration and added that it is very unfortunate.PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said the movie did anything but national integration.Nothing can be more ironic than this.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:20 IST
Very unfortunate, nothing more ironic: NC, PDP on 'The Kashmir Files' bagging national integration award
  • Country:
  • India

''The Kashmir Files'' winning the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration is very unfortunate and nothing can be more ironic than this, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party said here on Friday.

''There is not a single scene in that movie that depicts national integration.... Unfortunately, the movie only shows Kashmiri Muslims in bad light. Not only that, a lot of agencies, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been shown in a very bad light,'' NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

He said the film should not have won the award on national integration and added that ''it is very unfortunate''.

PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said the movie did anything but national integration.

''Nothing can be more ironic than this. A film that is peddling lies...creating divisions and thus disintegrating the country, that is vilifying and villainizing the J-K Muslim population, has been given an award for national integration,'' he said.

Bukhari alleged the movie was ''divisive'' and ''created hatred among communities''.

Responding to a post on X on the film bagging the award on Thursday, NC leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote ''national integrated'' along with a laugh emoji. The National Awards for 2021 were announced on Thursday by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

''The Kashmir Files'' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said he dedicates his award to victims of terrorism, especially Kashmiri Hindus.

''This award I am dedicating on the behalf of our IamBuddha Production Company to all the victims of terrorists especially to the Kashmiri Hindus and besides that to all the Indians who are facing terrorism. This film is their voice, their sufferings so it belongs to them,'' Agnihotri, who is in the US, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023