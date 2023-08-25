Left Menu

Dutch foreign minister is the 'right man' to fill European Commission post, prime minister says

Hoekstra has that as head of the finance ministry and for a few years as foreign minister. Lawmakers in the European Parliament would need to approve Hoekstra before he can take the post in Brussels.Timmermans is returning to the Dutch political scene after winning 91.8 per cent of votes cast by members of the Labor Party and Green Left in a leadership contest in which he was the only candidate.He will be seeking to succeed Rutte as prime minister once a new governing coalition is formed after the Nov. 22 general election.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:07 IST
Dutch foreign minister is the 'right man' to fill European Commission post, prime minister says

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that the foreign minister of the Netherlands is "the right man" to fill a European Commission vacancy after Frans Timmermans quit this week to lead a center-left bloc into the country's November general election.

Rutte's ruling coalition proposed Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as the new Dutch representative to the commission after Timmermans, 62, resigned Tuesday as the climate czar and vice president of the European Union's executive arm.

Hoekstra told reporters before a Dutch Cabinet meeting Friday that it would be difficult to leave the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while war is raging in Ukraine "but nobody is indispensable." It remains to be seen how other EU nations will receive his candidacy. Hoekstra upset countries in southern Europe in 2020 with comments about their ability to fund a medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa called the comments "repugnant" at the time.

Rutte later told Dutch news show Nieuwsuur, "Hoekstra and I have said we could have communicated in a more subtle way." The prime minister noted Friday that he and Hoekstra had ultimately worked out a compromise accepted throughout Europe.

Hoekstra has little experience in the climate portfolio that Timmermans oversaw in Brussels, but Rutte said the foreign minister would be a strong player in international talks, including during the U.N. climate meeting later this year in Dubai.

He said Europe needs "somebody who is experienced in international negotiations, bringing people together. (Hoekstra) has that as head of the finance ministry and for a few years as foreign minister." Lawmakers in the European Parliament would need to approve Hoekstra before he can take the post in Brussels.

Timmermans is returning to the Dutch political scene after winning 91.8 per cent of votes cast by members of the Labor Party and Green Left in a leadership contest in which he was the only candidate.

He will be seeking to succeed Rutte as prime minister once a new governing coalition is formed after the Nov. 22 general election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023