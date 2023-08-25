“Why PM running behind Chinese president for talks”: Asaduddin Owaisi

After China claimed that the China-India talks on the margins of the 15th BRICS Summit happened at the latter's request, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the ruling party should answer why PM Narendra Modi is ''running behind the Chinese president for talks''. Talking to the reporters here, Owaisi said there should be a special session of parliament to discuss, among others, the alleged loss of land on India's border with China.

"First it was leaked that China wanted to talk. Officially MEA should have released a statement after the talk between PM Modi and President of China Xi Jinping. China's foreign ministry said that PM Modi wanted to talk. But then our foreign secretary said something else. I want to ask to BJP, why the PM is running behind the Chinese president for talk?" Owaisi said, He further said he would like to ask the BJP why is the PM keeping the citizens of the nation in the dark about what's happening on the Ladakh border.

"What is the reason that PM Modi's government is pressuring the army to accept their solution? Why does he want to reward Chinese troops?... Why is the BJP government keeping quiet on this?" he further asked. He also demanded that a special session of Parliament should be called to address the issue.

"We demand a special session of parliament to discuss on the loss of 2000 km sq territory. It's not their private property," he added. Notably, a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry stated, "President Xi Jinping talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at the latter's request on August 23, 2023".

However, Indian sources have dismissed the claims made by China. Indian sources have said that "there was a pending request from the Chinese side for a bilateral meeting".

The sources also confirmed that "the two leaders, however, had an informal conversation in the Leaders Lounge during the BRICS Summit". The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement also added that the "two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest and President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region". (ANI)

