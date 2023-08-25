Left Menu

''Won''t endorse that'': Mittal counters businessman on comparing Lagos with Delhi on safety

Mittal said Delhi has become a safe place and billions of dollars of investments are being poured in. This will become very important in the coming days and I urge all those people who are working close to Africa to pick up this message very strongly.On a lighter note, I would say that this girl must have been very desperate to get a job to say that she would be safer in Lagos as compared to Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:53 IST
''Won''t endorse that'': Mittal counters businessman on comparing Lagos with Delhi on safety
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal on Friday countered a fellow panelist who shared an incident to compare Lagos with Delhi on safety parameters during a session at the B20 summit here. Mittal said Delhi has become a safe place and billions of dollars of investments are being poured in. The exchange took place after Mittal asked Tolaram Corporation Chief Executive Sajen Aswani his opinion on personal safety in Africa at the summit. In response, Aswani shared an incident where he interviewed a young woman from Delhi who was looking for a job in Lagos. ''During the interview, I asked the girl, 'Listen, you are competent, but could you come to Nigeria? Are you sure?' And she said, 'Sir, are you kidding? I live in Delhi'. ''That was her answer. And it struck me that she thought that Lagos is safer than Delhi. So the security issue is overblown,'' he said. Countering Aswani, Mittal said Africa needs to send a strong message on governance, on a corruption-free environment, and very importantly provide safety to people who go there to work. ''This will become very important in the coming days and I urge all those people who are working close to Africa to pick up this message very strongly.

''On a lighter note, I would say that this girl must have been very desperate to get a job to say that she would be safer in Lagos as compared to Delhi. I would not endorse that,'' he said. He said Delhi is extremely safe nowadays where billions and billions of dollars are being poured in. ''This is not to say that Africa is not safe. Our billions of dollars have been invested there. I would say the impression outside is not as great as those people who work there. ''Tatas are there, Godrej, Bajaj are there, but there are lots of other companies who are not there. I hope they can take comfort from these companies from India who are doing business in Africa,'' Mittal said. The three-day summit, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), ends on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023