Left Menu

9 women killed as jeep falls into gorge in Kerala's Wayanad district; CM, Rahul Gandhi express condolences

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:24 IST
9 women killed as jeep falls into gorge in Kerala's Wayanad district; CM, Rahul Gandhi express condolences
  • Country:
  • India

Nine women working in a private tea estate were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Wayanad district on Friday, police said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

Police confirmed that there were 14 people in the jeep, including the driver, when the mishap took place at around 3.30 PM in the Valad-Mananthavady road.

''The jeep was returning to Makkimala with the women workers from the private tea estate,'' a local resident told the media.

The jeep rolled off the road while negotiating a curve on a slope and fell into a gorge of around 25 metres depth, the locals said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital at Mananthavady but police said nine of them lost their lives.

''The condition of at least two people is serious,'' a senior police official told PTI.

The women were daily wage labourers at a nearby tea estate, police said.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who was in Kozhikode, rushed to the accident site as instructed by Chief Minister Vijayan.

Talking to reporters at Wayanad, Saseendran said the locals rushed to rescue the victims.

''As per reports, there were 14 passengers in that jeep. Five are injured. Unfortunately nine of them lost their lives. One woman, Latha (41), requires specialised treatment and will be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital,'' he said.

State Health Minister Veena George expressed condolences and directed the district medical authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

She also asked the authorities to speed up the postmortem procedures and make use of more forensic surgeons' service if needed.

Expressing grief over the death of the plantation workers, CM Vijayan said the incident was ''extremely saddening''.

The CM had entrusted Minister Saseendran to rush to the accident site and coordinate the treatment and other matters of the victims, a CMO statement said.

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said he was ''deeply saddened'' by the loss of lives in the jeep accident. ''Have spoken to the district authorities, urging a swift response. My thoughts are with the grieving families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured,'' Gandhi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was ''extremely pained to hear'' about the tragedy. ''In this hour of grief, our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and empathy are with the injured and we wish them a speedy recovery,'' Kharge posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023