PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:21 IST
MP: Ahead of polls, CM regularises 2,792 unauthorised colonies; move to benefit 35 lakh people
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced regularisation of 2,792 unauthorised colonies across the state, which is expected to benefit 35 lakh residents.

The move comes ahead of Assembly polls in MP, likely to be held at the end of the year.

''I am happy to announce regularisation of the colonies in which the people have bought land with hard earned money. People have toiled and sweated to purchase tracts of lands,'' he said while addressing a public meeting at Shahid Smarak here.

He, however, warned that those developing residential colonies in future must take all permissions and failure to do so will invite action.

''It must be ensured at all costs that people who buy lands do not suffer,'' the CM asserted.

As per an estimate, 35 lakh people living in these unauthorised colonies are expected to get relief due to the MP government's move.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan addressed a women's conference in Katangi town, where he hailed the state's Ladli Behna Yojana, and also laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects across the district worth Rs 548.88 crore.

He held a roadshow that passed through North-Central and East (SC reserved) Assembly seats in Jabalpur, both of which the Bharatiya Janata Party had lost to the Congress in the 2018 state polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

