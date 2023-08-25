Left Menu

Brazil's Lula to reshuffle cabinet after Africa trip -minister

Padilha said Congressmen Silvio Costa Filho and Andre Fufuca - members of the conservative Republicans and Progressives parties, respectively - will both join the executive, but did not give further detail on which portfolios they would have. The expected cabinet reshuffle will help the government advance its legislative priorities in Congress, Padilha told reporters.

Brazil's Lula to reshuffle cabinet after Africa trip -minister
Brazil's Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Friday that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will announce a cabinet reshuffle after coming back from a trip to Africa, although the exact date of the move is yet to be determined.

The leftist president is widely expected to make some changes in his cabinet in order to secure more support to his administration in Congress, naming some members from centrist and center-right parties as ministers. Padilha said Congressmen Silvio Costa Filho and Andre Fufuca - members of the conservative Republicans and Progressives parties, respectively - will both join the executive, but did not give further detail on which portfolios they would have.

The expected cabinet reshuffle will help the government advance its legislative priorities in Congress, Padilha told reporters. Among the government's top legislative agenda items are the reform of Brazil's complex tax system and approval of proposals by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad to increase tax revenue to contain its fiscal deficit.

