Anti-dengue drive: Punjab health minister inspects residences of cabinet colleagues

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:23 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday inspected the official residences of his cabinet colleagues here as part of his department's anti-dengue drive.

An official release quoting the minister said he checked 12 premises -- seven belonging to Cabinet ministers including his own -- and found larvae in five of them.

The minister also checked the official residence of the leader of the opposition, a circuit house and the office of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The minister inspected mosquito larvae hotspots, including desert coolers, trays kept under flower pots, vessels filled with water for birds, and utensils lying in the open.

"Surprisingly, we have found dengue larvae in almost every premises which is very concerning as dengue is a deadly disease," he said.

He exhorted people to spare at least one day a week to ensure that water does not stagnate in their surroundings so that the breeding of dengue larvae can be prevented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

"Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes": Putin's first remarks on Wagner chief's death

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase'; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

