Left Menu

Prominent Lebanese journalist Talal Salman dies at age 85 after long illness

After the newspaper ceased publication, Salman continued to write on a website that carried his name.An early contributor to As-Safir was the late Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali, who created a character known as Handala that became a symbol of Palestinian identity.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:27 IST
Prominent Lebanese journalist Talal Salman dies at age 85 after long illness
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Journalist Talal Salman, who founded one of Lebanon's largest Arabic-language independent newspapers, died Friday after a long illness, the state-run National News Agency said. He was 85.

An Arab nationalist whose role model was late Egyptian President Gamal Abdul-Nasser, Salman devoted much of his writing to the Palestinian cause and calls for Arab unity.

Salman worked for several publications before founding the daily As-Safir in March 1974. The newspaper, which quickly became one of the country's largest, identified itself as "Lebanon's newspaper in the Arab World and the Arab World's newspaper in Lebanon" and published under the slogan "Voice of the Voiceless." Prominent journalists and writers from Lebanon and the region wrote for As-Safir and Salman was editor-in-chief until the paper closed down on December 31, 2016, because of financial difficulties. After the newspaper ceased publication, Salman continued to write on a website that carried his name.

An early contributor to As-Safir was the late Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali, who created a character known as Handala that became a symbol of Palestinian identity. Readers also anticipated the editorials in which Salman analysed the latest developments in Lebanon, the Middle East and the world.

In 1984, at the height of Lebanon's 15-year civil war, Salman survived an assassination attempt in front of his Beirut apartment. There were earlier attempts to blow up his house and As-Safir's printing offices.

Born in 1938 in the northeastern town of Shmustar in Lebanon's fertile Bekaa Valley, Salman later moved to Beirut and lived there much of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Afaf al-Asaad, daughters Hanadi and Rabia, and sons Ahmad and Ali. Salman also had several grandchildren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023