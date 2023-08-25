Cong leader Sonia Gandhi to join son Rahul in Srinagar on Saturday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached Srinagar on a three-day personal visit and he will be joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi next day.

''Rahul ji arrived in Srinagar this evening from his week-long tour of Ladakh,'' a senior Congress leader said. He said the Wayanad MP will be joined by his mother on Saturday.

Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi, along with her husband Robert Wadra, is also likely to join the duo, the party leader said. He said Rahul is staying at a houseboat in Nigeen Lake and the family is likely to stay at a hotel in Rainawari area on Saturday. The senior party leader added that the Gandhi family has old memories of the hotel. After two nights, they are likely to visit Gulmarg, he added. The leader, however, said no political engagements are scheduled for the family during the visit. ''It is a completely personal, family visit and no political engagement or meeting with any party leaders will happen,'' he added. Rahul has been in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh the past one week and reached Srinagar after addressing a public rally in Kargil Friday morning.

Rahul reached Ladakh on August 17, his first visit to the region since it was granted UT status after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also turned into a Union Territory with its special status under Article 370 revoked.

Over the past one week, Rahul has gone around almost all famous places in the region, including Pangong lake, Nubra valley, Khardungla top, Lamayuru and Zanskar, on his motorcycle before reaching Kargil on Thursday.

Another Congress leader earlier said Rahul would be reaching Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district from Kargil in the afternoon before moving to Srinagar where he will be staying for two nights at a houseboat and a hotel.

