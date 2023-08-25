BJP MP demands inquiry into land 'irregularities' on Bhubaneswar outskirts

Senior BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi on Friday demanded a high-level inquiry into an alleged encroachment of land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar by a woman who has ''links with a mining company''. Sarangi, the Bhubaneswar MP, also alleged that ''irregularities'' in erecting barbed wire fencing around the plot at Bhagabatipur and Giringaput villages close to Chandaka sanctuary were committed under the ''patronage of the Chief Minister's Office''.

She also claimed that the fencing of around 150 acres of land has been erected in such a manner that owners of adjacent plots have not been able to access their land parcels. Addressing a press conference here, Sarangi, BJP's national spokesperson, said that she has written a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, underlining the need for a ''thorough investigation into the scam''.

Sarangi claimed that she visited the area under her parliamentary segment after receiving complaints from local people.

''Land plots belonging to the government, temple authorities and some individuals were encroached on by a woman from Tamil Nadu, who has links with a mining company.

''The woman has also a connection with an influential official at the CMO, and thus local revenue officers or police authorities could not take action,'' the BJP MP alleged.

The CMO officials could not contacted for their comment.

Referring to her letter to the chief minister, Sarangi said, "If a satisfactory answer from the state government does not come on this, the local people may express their anger." Meanwhile, Manas Mohapatra, the counsel of the accused woman, denied the allegation and said his client would send a legal notice to the BJP leader for ''misleading'' the people.

