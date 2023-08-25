Left Menu

BJP MP demands inquiry into land 'irregularities' on Bhubaneswar outskirts

Senior BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi on Friday demanded a high-level inquiry into an alleged encroachment of land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar by a woman who has links with a mining company.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:23 IST
BJP MP demands inquiry into land 'irregularities' on Bhubaneswar outskirts
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi on Friday demanded a high-level inquiry into an alleged encroachment of land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar by a woman who has ''links with a mining company''. Sarangi, the Bhubaneswar MP, also alleged that ''irregularities'' in erecting barbed wire fencing around the plot at Bhagabatipur and Giringaput villages close to Chandaka sanctuary were committed under the ''patronage of the Chief Minister's Office''.

She also claimed that the fencing of around 150 acres of land has been erected in such a manner that owners of adjacent plots have not been able to access their land parcels. Addressing a press conference here, Sarangi, BJP's national spokesperson, said that she has written a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, underlining the need for a ''thorough investigation into the scam''.

Sarangi claimed that she visited the area under her parliamentary segment after receiving complaints from local people.

''Land plots belonging to the government, temple authorities and some individuals were encroached on by a woman from Tamil Nadu, who has links with a mining company.

''The woman has also a connection with an influential official at the CMO, and thus local revenue officers or police authorities could not take action,'' the BJP MP alleged.

The CMO officials could not contacted for their comment.

Referring to her letter to the chief minister, Sarangi said, "If a satisfactory answer from the state government does not come on this, the local people may express their anger." Meanwhile, Manas Mohapatra, the counsel of the accused woman, denied the allegation and said his client would send a legal notice to the BJP leader for ''misleading'' the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023