"Kept quiet to indulge in politics": Agnimitra Paul's accusation on Mamata Banerjee on Jadavpur University student death row

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and general secretary Agnimitra Paul alleged that though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee knew about the incident, she kept quiet just "to indulge in politics". "The ragging had been happening for a long time and the administration knew about it. The Jadavpur Police Station is 100m away. They also knew about it. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also knew about it but nothing was done. If the death would not have happened then this would have continued...CM Mamata Banerjee kept quiet to indulge in politics," Agnimitra Paul said speaking to ANI.

Speaking on the Jadavpur University student death case, the BJP general secretary claimed that the first-year student who died in the university hostel was "murdered" after being "ragged". "A first-year Jadavpur University student was murdered after being ragged. He was at the university for only three days. He was new, had come here from a small town, with a lot of dreams...," the BJP MLA said.

Agnimitra Paul was participating in a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha protest against the Jadavpur University student death case and alleged incidents of ragging in the university on Thursday in which West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also participated. Speaking to reporters while participating in a Bharatiya Yuva Janata Morcha protest march against the Jadavpur University student death case, Adhikari said that those former students illegally staying at Jadavpur University hostels are "anti-national" and part of the "tukde tukde" gang.

"They are antinational and belong to the tukde tukde gang. They spend their time on drugs and give antinational slogans. During elections they say- No vote to BJP, No vote to Modi ji," the Leader of Opposition said. First-year undergraduate student, Swarnodip Kundu, died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity's main hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging, evoking condemnation and outrage across the state. (ANI)

