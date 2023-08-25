Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi hits out at UP teacher asking students to slap boy in viral video

Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to together teach love, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 23:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi hits out at UP teacher asking students to slap boy in viral video
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday came out strongly against a teacher in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly asked her students to slap a class 2 student from a minority community. He said a holy place like a school is being turned into a ''marketplace of hatred'' His reaction comes after a video of the school teacher's act went viral on social media.

''Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a market place of hatred – there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country,'' Gandhi said on microblogging site X in Hindi. ''This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to together teach love,'' he added. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her dismay over the viral video, saying ''what kind of classroom and society do we want to give to our future generations''.

''Where there is talk of technology to go to the moon or things that build a boundary wall of hatred. The choice is clear. Hate is the biggest enemy of progress,'' she said on X.

''We have to unite and speak against this hatred - for our country, for progress, for the coming generations,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023