Himachal BJP reviews 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign, booth strengthening programme to be accelerated Himachal BJP reviews “Meri mati, Mera Desh” programme, booth strengthening progra'

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-08-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 00:16 IST
The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on Friday reviewed the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign and stressed accelerating the booth-strengthening programme from October 1.

A virtual meeting of the party's top brass was held here to discuss the blueprint of the programmes in the pipeline, according to a statement issued here.

State BJP president Dr Rajiv Bindal, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, the party's co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, state executive office bearers and presidents of 17 organisational districts participated in the meeting, it said.

Dr Bindal called upon all to play an active role in making all the programmes a success.

State BJP vice-president Payal Vaidya said the programmes would be organised under the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign from September 1 to 15.

Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Sikender Kumar said the drive for addition and deletion of the voters would be launched from September 1 to 30 while party vice-president Sanjeev Katwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme would be heard at a minimum of 50 booths in every mandal.

