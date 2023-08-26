Political parties, organisations support call for Jammu bandh on Saturday
Several organisations, including political parties, came out in support of a bandh call given by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu, (CCIJ) on Saturday against the installation of smart meters in the city.
They also demanded that the process of collection of tolls on the highway in Samba district be kept in abeyance.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), Congress and the Jammu Bar Association announced their support for the strike call.
''We extended our full support to the CCIJ call of Jammu bandh on Saturday. PDP workers would take out peaceful demonstrations across the Jammu region against anti-people policies of the BJP-controlled administration,'' spokesperson of PDP Varinder Singh Sonu said.
The National Conference said it will hold protests in Jammu in support of the bandh call.
