Left Menu

Political parties, organisations support call for Jammu bandh on Saturday

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 00:19 IST
Political parties, organisations support call for Jammu bandh on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

Several organisations, including political parties, came out in support of a bandh call given by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu, (CCIJ) on Saturday against the installation of smart meters in the city.

They also demanded that the process of collection of tolls on the highway in Samba district be kept in abeyance.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), Congress and the Jammu Bar Association announced their support for the strike call.

''We extended our full support to the CCIJ call of Jammu bandh on Saturday. PDP workers would take out peaceful demonstrations across the Jammu region against anti-people policies of the BJP-controlled administration,'' spokesperson of PDP Varinder Singh Sonu said.

The National Conference said it will hold protests in Jammu in support of the bandh call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023