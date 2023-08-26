Biden says he is concerned about possible UAW strike
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he is concerned about possible United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike.
The UAW on Friday said members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike at the Detroit Three automakers if an agreement is not reached before the current four-year contract expires on Sept. 14.
