Left Menu

Singapore ready for non-Chinese PM, says presidential candidate Tharman

Singapore, which has a predominantly Chinese origin population, is ready for a non-Chinese prime minister any time, presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam has said.Race is a factor in politics everywhere, he said on Friday, citing former United States president Barack Obama, who has spoken and written about it.However, Singaporeans today, unlike 40 or 50 years ago, look at all factors and not just race, said 66-year-old Tharman, a Singaporean of Indian origin.They look at people in totality...

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 26-08-2023 07:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 07:19 IST
Singapore ready for non-Chinese PM, says presidential candidate Tharman
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore, which has a predominantly Chinese origin population, is ready for a non-Chinese prime minister any time, presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam has said.

Race is a factor in politics everywhere, he said on Friday, citing former United States president Barack Obama, who has spoken and written about it.

However, Singaporeans today, unlike 40 or 50 years ago, look at all factors and not just race, said 66-year-old Tharman, a Singaporean of Indian origin.

''They look at people in totality... Singapore is ready any time. If someone comes up who is a superior candidate for prime minister, the person can be made the prime minister. I believe they can,'' he said during an election meeting to share his vision for the presidency.

It is a marker of Singapore's progress as a society, added the former senior minister who resigned the ruling People's Action Party in July to contest for the presidency.

''Singapore is ready any time for a non-Chinese prime minister,'' The Straits Times quoted Tharman, who goes by his popular first name, as saying.

Singaporeans are to vote for the Ninth President on September 1.

Tharman, an economist, also said that as important as they are only government policies cannot make Singapore a fairer and better place.

Instead, things must go much deeper, and the next phase of Singapore's development is to pay attention to things that cannot be measured, he continued. Noting that there are many people who are doing meaningful jobs that are not visible, he said, "Every skill and every job deserves respect. Better pay for the low-paid – but (also) respect and dignity.'' Chinese origin Singaporeans Tan Kin Lian and Ng Kok Song, are also contesting the presidential election. Tan, 75, is a former trade union related insurance group NTUC Income's chief executive while NG, also 75, is former chief investment officer at the state-owned GIC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023