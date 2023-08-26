US condemns Hong Kong's harassment of family members of democracy advocates living overseas
The United States on Friday strongly condemned "Hong Kong authorities' ongoing harassment of family members in Hong Kong of democracy advocates living overseas."
In a statement, the Department of State said the family members are being targeted "simply for their association with their loved ones".
