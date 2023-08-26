Left Menu

PM Modi's video message on Culture Ministers' Meeting to be played at G20 event in Varanasi

A recorded video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 Culture Ministers Meeting will be played during the event being hosted in Varanasi on Saturday. After the lighting of a lamp, the video message from Prime Minister Modi will be played, followed by remarks from the Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 26-08-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 08:36 IST
PM Modi's video message on Culture Ministers' Meeting to be played at G20 event in Varanasi
  • Country:
  • India

A recorded video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting will be played during the event being hosted in Varanasi on Saturday. Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Modi. Sources said in the 9-minute-long video the prime minister will extend his greetings to the ministers and other delegates who have gathered in the temple town for the mega G20 event. Varanasi hosted the fourth and final meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) during August 24-25. The delegates had started arriving in the holy city from August 23 and streets and ghats had been spruced up for the occasion. The CWG culminates with the Culture Ministers' Meeting on August 26. The opening session of the meeting is scheduled to begin shortly. After the lighting of a lamp, the video message from Prime Minister Modi will be played, followed by remarks from the Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy. Reddy on Friday said it was fitting that the last meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group and the Culture Ministers' Meeting was being held in Varanasi, the cultural capital of India. ''It is a matter of great fortune for the government of India that this important event is being held in Varanasi, the ancient city that reflects the cultural soul and ethos of India,'' he told reporters here. The CWG aims to arrive at ''actionable outcomes'' keeping culture at the heart of policymaking, officials have said. The CWG's first meeting was held in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, followed by two more in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Hampi in Karnataka.

Deliberations on the draft of the G20 culture ministerial declaration being held here are moving towards a ''full consensus'', Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan had said here on Friday. A performance by the G20 Global Orchestra, titled 'Sur Vasudha', celebrating the rich musical knowledge and heritage of the member nations of the bloc and invitee countries will be presented in the temple town on Saturday evening. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to attend the evening cultural performance to be held at Rudraksh convention centre here.

A recorded message from Modi was also played at the inaugural session of the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Goa held in June. Asserting the ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', Modi via the video had invited G20 delegates to visit India during the 2024 general elections and witness the ''festival of democracy'' in all its diversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023