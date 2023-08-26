"He started thinking himself to be big," Chirag Paswan on Bihar CM calling Lalu Yadav 'Bechara'

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Friday expressed his disagreement on former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav being called 'Bechara' by state CM Nitish Kumar and said that he has started thinking of himself as big. He went on to question the thought process of CM Nitish Kumar behind making the remark on Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"First of all what is 'bechara' word? He (Lalu Yadav) was the former Chief Minister of our state. Lalu Yadav has done the work of giving voices to many. You (Nitish Kumar) have started thinking yourself to be this big that you're calling him 'Bechara'. This thinking of CM behind using this language is wrong... This is a part of judicial procedure," Chirag Paswan said. "Defending and trapping is the part of CM Nitish Kumar's working style. We all have seen him changing the laws from time to time...We all believe in the laws of India and whatever decision the court takes it'll be undisputed," he added.

Earlier on Friday, after the CBI sought the cancellation of bail granted to Lalu Yadav, CM Nitish called him 'bechara' (helpless) and said he is being troubled unnecessarily. "He is being troubled unnecessarily...Those at the Centre have been troubling everyone no one is being spared."

Nitish Kumar's comment came after CBI moved the Supreme Court against Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail, almost one and half years after the Jharkhand High Court granted him relief in connection to the multi-crore fodder scam (Dumka, Chaibasa, Doranda, Deogarh treasuries). (ANI)

