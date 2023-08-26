Left Menu

Kamal Nath slams MP govt, says Madhya Pradesh has become "scam state", "corruption state"

“Today Madhya Pradesh has become a ‘Scam state’, ‘Corruption state’. You (people) have heard about the 50 per cent commission. Give money and take work, such a system of corruption has been made. If you (people) are not victims of corruption then you are witnesses of corruption,” Nath said.

Former MP CM Kamal Nath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the assembly election getting closer with each passing day in Madhya Pradesh, Former Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath has been hitting out at the state government over several issues. The Congress leader on Friday claimed that Madhya Pradesh had become a 'scam state' and 'corruption state'. He made the remark while addressing a party-organised 'jan akrosh rally' in Morena district.

"Today Madhya Pradesh has become a 'Scam state', 'Corruption state'. You (people) have heard about the 50 per cent commission. Give money and take work, such a system of corruption has been made. If you (people) are not victims of corruption then you are witnesses of corruption," Nath said. There is no employment for the unemployed people, no facility for the farmers and the industrialists of the district are worried. Madhya Pradesh has become number one in unemployment, one crore youth are unemployed in the state. No industrialist from other states in the country is ready to set up industries in Madhya Pradesh and Morena district, Nath claimed.

He also said, "It is the 50 percent commission government. Give money and get work in this government. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan does corruption with one hand and atrocities with the other." "We had formed the government by taking votes from the public but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government with notes (referring to money). Four months are left for the state assembly elections, now the people will bid adieu to CM Chouhan's government with love," the Congress leader said.

He also added that the picture of the state during the BJP rule is in front of everyone. During their 18 and a half years tenure, every sections are troubled, including farmer, small businessman and unemployed youth. CM Chouhan makes false announcements that he would give employment to 1 lakh youths. First he should fill the vacant posts. Recruitment scams come to light every day. The policy of "give money and take job" is going on in the state, he further alleged. (ANI)

