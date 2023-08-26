Left Menu

Work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity: PM Modi

Varanasi -- the prime ministers parliamentary constituency -- hosted the fourth and final meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group CWG during August 24-25.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 26-08-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 10:38 IST
Work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said culture has an inherent potential to unite, while asserting that the work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity.

In a recorded video message to the delegates attending the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting here, the prime minister said Varanasi is a treasure chest of spirituality, knowledge and truth. ''Culture has the inherent potential to unite... your work holds immense significance for entire humanity,'' Modi told the gathering of G20 ministers..

He also said that the prime ministers' museum in Delhi ''showcases India's democratic heritage''.

''Heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification,'' Modi said and added that India's mantra is 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'.

The prime minister also said that India is ''using technology to ensure better preservation of our cultural heritage''.

In the nearly nine-minute-long video the prime minister extended his greetings to the ministers and other delegates at the event. Varanasi -- the prime minister's parliamentary constituency -- hosted the fourth and final meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) during August 24-25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023