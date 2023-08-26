Left Menu

SP blames BJP's 'politics of hate' behind Muzaffarnagar teacher incident

The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate, Yadav said in his post.Such a teacher is a blot on the teacher society.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 10:40 IST
SP blames BJP's 'politics of hate' behind Muzaffarnagar teacher incident
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged that it was the ''politics of hate'' of BJP and RSS which had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy from a minority community over his religion.

The party's allegation came in response to an incident in Muzaffarnagar, where a teacher was caught on video making communal comments and asking her students to slap a Class 2 student from Muslim community.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a ''blot on teacher society.'' ''In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is getting a student beaten up by other students. She is guilty of a double crime in that on one hand she is asking other students to beat the child and on the other she is making them violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate,'' Yadav said in his post.

''Such a teacher is a blot on the teacher society. The teacher community should raise a voice against her to get her punished,'' he said. The accused teacher has been identified as Trapti Tyagi. The incident took place in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur Police Station area.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Circle Officer Ravishankar had on Friday said the police were looking into the incident and will soon take action.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla said apart from the students, two people are also seen in the video, one of whom is the teacher, while efforts are on to identify the other person.

''Action will be initiated against both the persons and also against the school management,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023