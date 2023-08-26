Left Menu

Congress attacks Kerala CM for his "nexus" remark; Dismisses it as "joke"

Kottayam Ker, Aug 26 PTI The opposition Congress on Saturday dismissed as a joke the allegation levelled by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that it was having an unholy nexus with the BJP, and said even a child wouldnt believe such false propaganda unleashed by the Left leader.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 26-08-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 13:10 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress on Saturday dismissed as a ''joke'' the allegation levelled by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that it was having an unholy nexus with the BJP, and said even a child wouldn't believe such ''false propaganda'' unleashed by the Left leader. A visibly agitated AICC general secretary, K C Venugopal sought to know how the grand-old party could make any compromise with the BJP and its government, which has been allegedly indulging in political witch hunt against its leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to media here, he also said the Congress is committed in its fight against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. ''Kerala Chief Minister's allegation was just a joke. Even a child in this country knows very well the attempts made by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the last six months to keep our leader out of the Parliament. How can we compromise with such a party?'' Venugopal asked. Addressing public meetings in Puthuppally here recently, where Assembly bypoll is scheduled on September 5, Vijayan accused the Congress of having a secret nexus with the BJP. He asked Vijayan to make it clear who was fighting against the saffron party and the government at the Centre if it was not the Congress. ''Is Vijayan the person who is fighting against the BJP? If he has fought against them, he would not have remained as the Kerala CM,'' the senior Congress leader added. Reiterating that nobody would believe such false propaganda unleashed by Vijayan, he said that both the Congress and the party-led UDF would not ever reach any compromise with the saffron party in the state or outside. Venugopal also described the CPI (M) as a party which has presence only in the southern state.

